Two test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 17 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.3% on Sunday when two new cases were reported. Tiruppur district reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were three active cases in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.