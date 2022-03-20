Two test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday. A total of 13 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 57 active cases. The district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2 % on Saturday.
Tiruppur district reported two new cases on Sunday. The district had 13 active cases of the disease on Sunday and two persons recovered. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 0.1 % on Saturday.
