Two temporary bus stands to start functioning by August-end in Erode

With development works at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal set to begin from September 1, the temporary bus stands at Solar Pudur and Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) ground would start functioning within a month.

Under the Smart City Mission projects, works will be taken up to modernise the Central Bus Terminal, carry out improvement works, create additional parking facilities and mini bus shelter at a total cost of ₹ 39.56 crore. At present, all the town buses, mofussil buses and inter-State buses were operated from the bus stand located in the heart of the city. Since works will be carried out in the bus bays for mofussil buses and inter-State buses, the Corporation in consultation with the district administration, TNSTC- Erode Region and police department identified the land at Solar Pudur along the Karur Bypass Road and the college ground for establishing temporary bus stands.

The civic body owns 51.4 acre at Solar Pudur in which five acres will be utilised for establishing the temporary bus stand to accommodate 40 buses. Likewise, preliminary works have begun at the college ground for establishing the bus stand. Both these places will have shelters for commuters, drinking water and toilet facilities.

While buses to Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and other delta districts will be operated from Solar Pudur, buses towards Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur and Bhavani will be operated from the college ground. Town buses will continue to be operated from the existing bus stand in the city. Since Erode Outer Ring Road is available to connect Karur Bypass Road with other major roads, a decision on operating buses between these two temporary bus stands and other destinations was being worked out.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that preliminary works, including clearing the bushes, were completed at Solar Pudur, while markings were being done at college ground. “The bus stands will be functional by the end of August”, he said. The commissioner said they were in the process of preparing a model for establishing a permanent bus stand at Solar Pudur.