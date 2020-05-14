Two teenagers drown in pond

Two teenagers drowned in a pond near Sithampatti here on Thursday.

According to Tharamangalam police, the deceased M. Sanjay (13) and his friend S. Naveen (16) went to bathe in a pond near their house and the boys ventured into the pond without considering the depth.

Police said they did not know swimming and drowned. Passers-by who noticed this alerted the police and they rushed to the spot. Tharamangalam police registered a case and recovered the bodies.