Two teachers accused of involving in religious propaganda at a govt. school in Erode

Alleging that two teachers of a government school in Modakurichi block involved in religious propaganda among students, the Educational Wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party has urged the District Collector to take action against the teachers.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, the party claimed that an assistant headmistress and a teacher of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Sellathapalayam in Anandampalayam Panchayat had on October 6 invited students to the school and distributed religious materials such as books, CDs and idols. The teachers allegedly propagated a particular religion and offered prayers.

However, the two teachers fled the spot after parents arrived at the school following complaints from their children. The petition claimed that the Block Educational Officer was informed and who upon inspection found religious materials on the school premises.

“They were involved in propagating a particular religion and were converting students,” the petition said and wanted the teachers transferred.