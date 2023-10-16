HamberMenu
Two Tangedco staff in Erode sentenced to two years in prison for bribery

The commercial assistant and wireman of Tangedco, had asked an applicant to pay a bribe, in order to process his application for service connections; the incident took place in 2006

October 16, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A court in Erode, on Monday, sentenced a commercial assistant and a wireman at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for demanding and receiving a bribe from an applicant in 2006.

The prosecution’s case was that Ayyappan, 53, approached the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Operation and Maintenance (West), Erode, for two service connections and for the installation of electric meters, and submitted applications in this regard. M.R. Govindasamy, commercial assistant, and V. Subramani, a wireman, demanded money to complete the work.

Unwilling to pay, the applicant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption who laid a trap. On July 7, 2006, Govindasamy received ₹1,200 from Ayyappan in the office, while Subramani directed the applicant to pay ₹700 to P. Mahendran, a temporary worker. Sleuths caught the three red-handed in the office.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found the three guilty and sentenced them to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment each, and fined them ₹2,000 each.

