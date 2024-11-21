Two Tangedco staff held for graft in Salem

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Salem Detachment, arrested a Tangedco official and a staff from the office at Mallamooppampatti in Salem on Thursday for demanding and accepting ₹4,000 for providing a new power connection.

Manivannan of Kamanaickenpatti had constructed a first floor on his existing house and submitted an application to the Tangedco office. Although he paid the deposit and other charges, the metre box was not installed at his house. When he approached the office, Commercial Inspector Mani demanded ₹5,000, while foreman Radhakrishnan demanded ₹1,000. As Manivannan expressed his inability to pay the full amount, the inspector lowered his demand to ₹3,000.

Unwilling to pay, Manivannan alerted the sleuths who laid a trap. In the morning, when the money was handed over to the two, the sleuths caught the two. Both were taken to the Vigilance office and a case was registered. They were produced in the court and lodged in prison.

