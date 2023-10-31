Two Tangedco officials arrested for bribery in Erode

October 31, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Erode

Two officials attached to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were arrested while receiving bribe on Tuesday.

Shanmugasundaram, resident of SSP Nagar near Rasampalayam, runs a powerloom unit at Thendral Nagar. To get an additional power connection for his godown near the powerloom unit, he submitted an application at the Veerappanchatram Tangedco office recently. Assistant executive engineer Shanmugam and assistant engineer Sivakumar demanded ₹25,000 bribe each to provide power connection for the godown.

Unwilling to give the bribe, he approached Erode Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials, and they directed him to give ₹50,000 to the duo. Based on the instructions, when Shanmugasundaram gave the bribe amount to the officials on Tuesday, the DVAC officials caught them red-handed and arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT