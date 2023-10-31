HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Tangedco officials arrested for bribery in Erode

October 31, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Two officials attached to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were arrested while receiving bribe on Tuesday.

Shanmugasundaram, resident of SSP Nagar near Rasampalayam, runs a powerloom unit at Thendral Nagar. To get an additional power connection for his godown near the powerloom unit, he submitted an application at the Veerappanchatram Tangedco office recently. Assistant executive engineer Shanmugam and assistant engineer Sivakumar demanded ₹25,000 bribe each to provide power connection for the godown.

Unwilling to give the bribe, he approached Erode Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials, and they directed him to give ₹50,000 to the duo. Based on the instructions, when Shanmugasundaram gave the bribe amount to the officials on Tuesday, the DVAC officials caught them red-handed and arrested them.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.