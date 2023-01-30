HamberMenu
Two sustain burns after omni bus catches fire near Mettur

January 30, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons suffer burns after an omni bus caught fire in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the bus with 43 passengers was headed to Bengaluru from Coimbatore on Sunday night. While it reached Pudhusampalli near Mettur, fire emanated from the back wheel of the bus.

On noticing this, the driver alerted the passengers to get off the bus. But, the fire spread quickly and engulfed the vehicle. 11 passengers suffered minor burns. B. Dhamodaran (33) and his wife Vinothini (30) of Erode sustained 40% burns. They were admitted to Mettur Government Hospital and later referred to the Salem Government Hospital.

On information, fire-fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after an hour of struggle. However, the bus was completely gutted. Karumalaikoodal police have registered a case and are investigating.

