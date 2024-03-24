Two surrender before Yercaud VAO in murder case

March 24, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Salem

Two persons surrendered before the Yercaud Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on Sunday in connection with a murder case.

On March 20, the decomposed body of a woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the 40-ft bridge on the Yercaud Ghat Road. The Yercaud police registered a case and formed special teams to nab the culprits. The deceased was later identified by the police as C. Subalakshmi (33), a native of Theni district. The woman was married and had a son and daughter. In October last year, she separated from her husband and started to live with J. Natarajan (32), a native of Pudukkottai district. The two stayed in a rented house at Peelamedu in Coimbatore. On Sunday, Natarajan and his relative Kanivalavan (34) surrendered before Yercaud VAO Mohanraj in connection with the case. The VAO handed over the two men to Yercaud police.

The police sources said that following a quarrel in January first week, Natarajan allegedly attacked Subalakshmi and she died. He took the help of Kanivalavan to stuff the body in a suitcase and they threw the body in the forest area of Yercaud.

The two were arrested and remanded in prison.

Woman found murdered in Salem

M. Suganavalli (40), a resident of Mariamman Temple Street in Peramanur, was found murdered at her house on Sunday. Her husband was reportedly out for work. In the afternoon, neighbours found Suganavalli’s body in a pool of blood and alerted the Pallapatti police. The police reached the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

