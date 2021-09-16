Two students test positive for COVID-19 in Erode

Two students of a government and a private school tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday.

A Class X girl student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Anthiyur was admitted to the Government Hospital at Anthiyur. Swab samples were lifted from 780 students and 34 teachers and the results were awaited. The other student is a boy from Class X of private a school on Bhavani Main road.

Meanwhile, health workers disinfected the school premises.

So far, a total of 10 school students in the district tested positive after schools were reopened for Classes IX to XII from September 1.