Two students let off with warning for sending a hoax bomb threat to Erode school

Two students of a private school at Moolapalayam in Erode were let off with a warning by the police after they allegedly made a hoax bomb threat to their school on Monday (September 2, 2024).

On Monday morning, Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the campus, after which a holiday was declared and students were sent back.

Members of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough sweep of the school premises and found that the threat was a hoax.

A case was registered and the police identified that the senders of the email were two students of the same school.

The police let them off with a warning, while also issuing a warning to their parents. Sources in the police department said the two students allegedly sent the email as they wanted a holiday on Monday.

It may be recalled that on August 29, 2024, a private school on Chennimalai Road in Erode also received an email with a bomb threat. After a search, it was found to be a hoax. The sender of that email, however, is yet to be traced.