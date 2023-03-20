ADVERTISEMENT

Two students die in accident near Coimbatore

March 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of a private college near Coimbatore died in an accident near Malumichampatti on Pollachi – Coimbatore Road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Alex Joseph, 20, and A. Salman, 20, both hailing from Kodaikanal.

The police said Joseph and Salman had been doing their third year undergraduation in a private college at Eachanari. They had been staying in a mansion near the college.

According to the police, the duo took the motorcycle of their friend S. Arunkumar and went to Malumichampatti to have tea around 2 a.m. on Monday. Joseph rode the two-wheeler while returning to their mansion through the service road of the Pollachi – Coimbatore Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Joseph lost control of the two-wheeler as they reached near the Anjaneyar temple on the stretch and the vehicle rammed a concrete structure. The duo were thrown off in the impact and died on the spot.

The Madukkarai police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US