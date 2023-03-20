Two students die in accident near Coimbatore

March 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two students of a private college near Coimbatore died in an accident near Malumichampatti on Pollachi – Coimbatore Road in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Alex Joseph, 20, and A. Salman, 20, both hailing from Kodaikanal.

The police said Joseph and Salman had been doing their third year undergraduation in a private college at Eachanari. They had been staying in a mansion near the college.

According to the police, the duo took the motorcycle of their friend S. Arunkumar and went to Malumichampatti to have tea around 2 a.m. on Monday. Joseph rode the two-wheeler while returning to their mansion through the service road of the Pollachi – Coimbatore Road.

The police said Joseph lost control of the two-wheeler as they reached near the Anjaneyar temple on the stretch and the vehicle rammed a concrete structure. The duo were thrown off in the impact and died on the spot.

The Madukkarai police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.