Two students die in accident in Coimbatore

March 29, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of a private siddha medical college at Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore died on Thursday night after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by an unidentified four-wheeler at Arasampalayam Pirivu in Kinathukadavu limits. The deceased were identified as Jai Shital Mude (20) and Rishikesh Rameswar Kutte (21). The Kinathukadavu police have registered a case.

Man arrested for murdering mother

The Annur police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth for reportedly murdering his mother, reportedly due to suspicion that she was in an extra-marital relationship. M. Nandhakumar, a labourer residing at Nesavalar Colony in Ellapalayam with his mother Muthumari (39) murdered her following an argument as she had refused to go back to her native village in Ramanathapuram district.

After separation from her husband, Muthumari, a mother of three children, was living with her elder son. She was also working in a private company in Annur, police sources said.

After smashing her head with a grinding stone and killing her on the spot, Nandakumar fled to his hometown.

Acting on information provided by the deceased’s elder sister K Nagavalli (41), the Annur police recovered the body and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

