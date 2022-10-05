Two special trains between Uttar Pradesh and Coimbatore to clear festival rush

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 05, 2022 17:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway will operate a pair of special trains to manage the rush of passengers in Coimbatore during festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service will run between Coimbatore junction and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, via Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

The special train (05303) will leave Gorakhpur at 8.30 a.m. on Saturdays from October 8 to November 5 (five services) to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7.25 a.m on Mondays. The special train (05304) will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 4.40 a.m. on Tuesdays from October 11 to November 8 (five services) to reach Gorakhpur at 8.35 a.m. on Thursdays.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 The train has 22 coaches, including one AC 2-tier coach and two AC 3-tier and bookings for the train have begun, the Southern Railway said. The trains will stop at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Laxmibai, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
railway
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app