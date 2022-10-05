Coimbatore

Two special trains between Uttar Pradesh and Coimbatore to clear festival rush

The Southern Railway will operate a pair of special trains to manage the rush of passengers in Coimbatore during festivals.

The service will run between Coimbatore junction and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, via Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

The special train (05303) will leave Gorakhpur at 8.30 a.m. on Saturdays from October 8 to November 5 (five services) to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7.25 a.m on Mondays. The special train (05304) will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 4.40 a.m. on Tuesdays from October 11 to November 8 (five services) to reach Gorakhpur at 8.35 a.m. on Thursdays.

 The train has 22 coaches, including one AC 2-tier coach and two AC 3-tier and bookings for the train have begun, the Southern Railway said. The trains will stop at Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh, Kanpur Central, Orai, Virangana Laxmibai, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. 


