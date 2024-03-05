Two sites identified for Kalaingar Centenary Library in Coimbatore

March 05, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Minister for Public Works Department E.V. Velu on Tuesday told reporters that two sites have been identified for building the Kalaingar Centenary Library and Science Park in Coimbatore.

One site measuring six acres is in Race Course area and another measuring seven acres, is in the land belonging to the Prison Department. Of the 45 acres allotted for setting up Semmozhi Park, seven acres have been identified. He said that he would take it to the notice of the Chief Minister and very shortly, the Chief Minister would take a call on the same. and announce where the park would come up.

He said that the detailed project report for western bypass road is ready and the official machinery has been asked to speed up the land acquisition and the project would get started soon.

On the question of increasing accidents on the L&T Bypass from Neelambur to Madukkarai, the Minister said that he is in touch with L&T. The L&T refused to expand the bypass road from two lane to four lane as their toll collection period is not over. However, the Minister expressed confidence that very soon the bypass would become a four-lane road.

The Minister told reporters the Ukkadam flyover works will end by March 30 and that 60% of Avanashi Road flyover works are over and he has instructed the officials to ensure its completion by December end 2024.

To a query on slow pace of land acquisition, he said that the Chief Minister has allotted five DROs for land acquisition process.

To a query on the Centre commencing the AIIMS Hospital construction process in Madurai, the Minister said that the Centre has been claiming that it has commenced the AIIMS hospital works for so long. The State Government has completed a super speciality hospital in 13 months time as against the contract period of 18 months. He also said that the Centre with so much of funds should not have taken so much time to commence the AIIMS hospital construction works.