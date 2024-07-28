ADVERTISEMENT

Two sites identified for Coimbatore’s Anna Centenary Library

Updated - July 28, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 05:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

One site is on Race Course Road and the other is adjacent to the Semmozhi Poonga premises in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore district administration, the Public Works Department and the Coimbatore Corporation have identified two sites to construct the Anna Centenary Library in Coimbatore.

Each of the sites, one on Race Course road, and the other adjacent to the Semmozhi Poonga premises in Gandhipuram, measures about seven acres and one of these would be finalised next month, according to a PWD official.

The vacant land near the park was owned by the Central Prison and should be acquired if deemed suitable for the library, the Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said. “The land acquisition will be handled by the district administration, and the library will be built by the PWD. Once built, the Corporation may maintain it,” he added.

Initially, the Semmozhi Poonga was considered for the library, but due to the existing plans for the 45-acre land and the ongoing construction of a recreation centre, the idea was dropped. “Instead, the land next to the park would be better, as people visiting the park could also stop by the library,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

