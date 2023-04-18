ADVERTISEMENT

Two siblings drown in lake in Krishnagiri

April 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Two siblings drowned in a lake in Mathur here on Tuesday. The victims, M. Bhuvana (11) and her brother M. Vignesh (7), residents of MGR Nagar, went to collect firewood for cooking. According to the police, after collecting firewood, they took a dip in Pallathur lake and drowned. When their family and relatives looked around for them, they found their clothes and footwear near the lake. On information, the Mathur police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. A case has also been registered.

