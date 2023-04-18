HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two siblings drown in lake in Krishnagiri

April 18, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 Two siblings drowned in a lake in Mathur here on Tuesday. The victims, M. Bhuvana (11) and her brother M. Vignesh (7), residents of MGR Nagar, went to collect firewood for cooking. According to the police, after collecting firewood, they took a dip in Pallathur lake and drowned. When their family and relatives looked around for them, they found their clothes and footwear near the lake. On information, the Mathur police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. A case has also been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.