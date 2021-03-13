Two shops sealed, three hotels fined in Erode for non-adherence to COVID-19 norms

Erode

13 March 2021 00:41 IST

An automobile shop and a mobile service shop were sealed, while three hotels near the bus stand were fined ₹ 5,000 each for not adhering to COVID-19 norms here on Friday.

During a surprise inspection by District Collector C. Kathiravan at the establishments in and around the bus stand premises, he did not find sanitisers and thermal scanners at the entry points. The cooks were not wearing masks. He instructed the officials to impose a fine of ₹ 5,000 each on three hotels. Later, an automobile shop and a mobile service centre on Perundurai Road were sealed for non-compliance to the norms.

Officials said the seals would be removed only after three days.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kathiravan inspected the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functioning on the V.O.C. Ground and instructed officials to fine traders who were not wearing masks. A fine of ₹ 200 was levied on five traders for not wearing masks. The Collector also inspected the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal where a private bus conductor was fined for not wearing mask.

Mr. Kathiravan told the press persons that there were chances of virus spread and hence it was necessary for the public, traders and establishments to adhere to the norms. “If the second wave of COVID-19 starts during elections, it will affect all and hence it is necessary to follow the norms by wearing masks, ensuring personal distancing and washing hands with sanitiser and soap,” he added.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, Erode Corporation Executive Engineer Vijayakumar, City Health Officer Murali Shankar and other officials were present.