Two shops fined for violating safety norms
Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday fined two shops on Oppanakara Street and closed one on Big Bazaar Street after Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian found violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
According to sources, the civic body slapped ₹ 2 lakh fine on a textile shop and ₹ 1 lakh on another shop – both on Oppanakara Street – after Mr. Pandian found they were overcrowded.
The Commissioner undertook the surprise visit after inaugurating a street play to create awareness among people and owners and managers of commercial establishments to follow the COVID-19 safety guideline.
He also directed the Assistant Commissioner, Central Zone, M.M. Kanagaraj, and Zonal Sanitary Officer R. Radhakrishnan to close down a shop on Big Bazaar Street as it was overcrowded.
During his inspection at several other shops, the sources said, the Commissioner asked the shop keepers to follow all the COVID-19 safety guideline like installing sanitiser dispensing machine, checking temperature of customers before they entered the premises and noting down their contact details.