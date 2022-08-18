Two serial offenders detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The city police on Wednesday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against two men who were involved in a series of offences.

According to the police, a 29-year-old man, identified as N. Subash Chandra Bose, a native of Sivanganga district residing in Weavers Colony at Thirumuruganpoondi, was arrested for throwing a petrol bomb to kill a shopkeeper here on June 26.

During investigation, the police found that there were eight pending cases against the accused at various police stations across the State. In all the cases, the accused had indulged in criminal activities that could disturb the public order and peace, said the police.

City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against him for one year. The police served the notice to the accused in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

In a separate incident, the Tiruppur District Police invoked Goondas Act against Jagadeesh (38), who has the history of involving in many robbery cases.

Jagadeesh, along with Janakiraman (44) and Murali (57), was involved in a robbery of ₹6.5 lakh, near Dharapuram on May 20. During investigation, Dharapuram police found that he was also linked to a robbery of ₹2 lakh last month. All three of them were arrested and remanded.

Based on the recommendations of Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai, Collector S. Vineeth invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against Jagadeesh, and he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.