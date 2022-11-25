Two sepoys injured in fire at Cordite factory in Nilgiris

November 25, 2022 12:43 am | Updated 12:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

Another fire at the Cordite factory in Aravankadu on Thursday led to two persons sustaining minor injuries.

According to police officials, the fire broke out during the construction of a shed outside the DSC-Motor Transport Section at the factory.

Sepoys Manoj M.V. and Himanshu Mandloi were injured and taken to the Cordite Factory Hospital. They were later referred to the Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.

“DSC is providing security coverage to the defence establishment, Cordite factory in Aravankadu,” a statement from the factory said.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the factory said the incident was not related to the production of ammunition and none of the factory employees were affected.

On November 19, eight persons were injured at an explosion inside the Cordite factory and a board of inquiry was constituted.