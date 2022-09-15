Two sentenced to seven years RI for death of woman in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday convicted a man and his mother for causing the death of his wife following harassment for dowry.

According to the police, the accused Nasir (32), a native of Kangayam in the district, had married Ashraf Nisha (28).

The accused along with his mother Mumtaj Begum (59) had demanded dowry from Nisha. Because of their harassment, she ended her life in April 2015, the police said.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s father, the Kangayam police registered a case and arrested Nasir and Mumtaj Begum. On Wednesday, the Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced both of them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on them.

