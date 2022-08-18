Two sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday convicted two persons to undergo life imprisonment for sexual assault in two different cases.

P. Palanisamy a native of Moolanur in Dharapuram, was working as a mason in the nearby locality. On February 2022, he was involved in sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman.

The victim was found to be mentally challenged. Her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Dharapuram. The police arrested and remanded the accused in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Wednesday, the Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for the reminder of the natural life of the accused under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of ₹4,000.

In another incident, N. Abbas Ali, a weaver from Perumanallur was involved in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old minor. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Avinashi police arrested the accused. During investigation, the police found that he was involved in sexually assaulting the minor many times.

The Fast Track Mahila Court, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the IPC and Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.