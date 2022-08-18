Two sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 18, 2022 17:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday convicted two persons to undergo life imprisonment for sexual assault in two different cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Palanisamy a native of Moolanur in Dharapuram, was working as a mason in the nearby locality. On February 2022, he was involved in sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman.

The victim was found to be mentally challenged. Her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Dharapuram. The police arrested and remanded the accused in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Wednesday, the Tiruppur District Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced him to undergo imprisonment for the reminder of the natural life of the accused under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of ₹4,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, N. Abbas Ali, a weaver from Perumanallur was involved in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old minor. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Avinashi police arrested the accused. During investigation, the police found that he was involved in sexually assaulting the minor many times. 

The Fast Track Mahila Court, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the IPC and Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app