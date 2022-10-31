Two sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 31, 2022 19:52 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Monday sentenced two persons to undergo life imprisonment for murder.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy said that on September 9, 2018, Kumaresan (50), a native of Thanjavur district, who was a truck driver, was found dead near Palangarai adjacent to the National Highways.

During investigation, the Avinashi police found that Kumaresan was in need of help because of a repair in his truck. He sought the help of Shankar (22), Deenadayalan (22), and a juvenile who came on two two-wheelers. Instead of helping, they kidnapped Kumaresan to Palangarai bypass and assaulted him for money. They attacked him with iron rods and he succumbed to the injuries. The accused took away cash and a mobile phone from him.

The police arrested and remanded them. After the trial, on Monday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced two of them to life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on them. The trial for the juvenile was yet to begin, Mr. Kanagasabapathy added.

