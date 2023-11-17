ADVERTISEMENT

Two sentenced to life for murder in Salem

November 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering a person over land dispute.

S. Umapathi (54), a resident of Three Roads in Salem city had a dispute with his stepbrother S. Mariappan (43) regarding property. Meanwhile, on February 24, 2015, Mariappan, along with his accomplices K. Vijay Anand (46), a resident of Hasthampatti, and R. Gunasekaran (40), and M. Senthil (39), residents of Pallapatti, allegedly attacked Umapathi, and in the attack, he died.

The Pallapatti police registered a case, arrested the four, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Additional District Court II, and during the course of the trial, Mariappan died.

On Friday, the court found the accused, Vijay Anand and Gunasekaran, guilty, awarded them life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. Due to a lack of evidence, another accused, Senthil, was acquitted in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US