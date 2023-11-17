Two sentenced to life for murder in Salem

November 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering a person over land dispute.

S. Umapathi (54), a resident of Three Roads in Salem city had a dispute with his stepbrother S. Mariappan (43) regarding property. Meanwhile, on February 24, 2015, Mariappan, along with his accomplices K. Vijay Anand (46), a resident of Hasthampatti, and R. Gunasekaran (40), and M. Senthil (39), residents of Pallapatti, allegedly attacked Umapathi, and in the attack, he died.

The Pallapatti police registered a case, arrested the four, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Additional District Court II, and during the course of the trial, Mariappan died.

On Friday, the court found the accused, Vijay Anand and Gunasekaran, guilty, awarded them life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. Due to a lack of evidence, another accused, Senthil, was acquitted in the case.

