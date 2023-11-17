HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two sentenced to life for murder in Salem

November 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for murdering a person over land dispute.

S. Umapathi (54), a resident of Three Roads in Salem city had a dispute with his stepbrother S. Mariappan (43) regarding property. Meanwhile, on February 24, 2015, Mariappan, along with his accomplices K. Vijay Anand (46), a resident of Hasthampatti, and R. Gunasekaran (40), and M. Senthil (39), residents of Pallapatti, allegedly attacked Umapathi, and in the attack, he died.

The Pallapatti police registered a case, arrested the four, and remanded them in prison. The case trial was held at Additional District Court II, and during the course of the trial, Mariappan died.

On Friday, the court found the accused, Vijay Anand and Gunasekaran, guilty, awarded them life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each. Due to a lack of evidence, another accused, Senthil, was acquitted in the case.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.