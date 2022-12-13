Two sentenced to life for murder in Krishnagiri

December 13, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men were sentenced to life term for the murder they committed while they were college students in 2013.

The accused, Praveen Kumar (21) of Erode and his friend Pranav Sachin (20) of Sirumugai in Mettupalayam, had slit the throat of the Raghav (23) from Chennai. The victim was studying architecture in a college in Hosur at the time of the crime.

According to the prosecution, Praveen Kumar was enraged after his female friend broke up with him and became friends with the victim. Following this, Praveen Kumar aided by his friend Pranav Sachin entered the room of Raghav and killed him. They also stole the laptop of the victim. The Additional Sessions Court in Hosur sentenced the accused to life term and slapped a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each on the accused.

