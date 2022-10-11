Two sentenced to double life term for murder in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 11, 2022 17:56 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Monday sentenced two persons to undergo double life imprisonment on charges of murder.

According to the police, on April 7, 2018, K. Loganathan (22), a native of Karur district, was found dead at Veppankaduthottam, near Sivasakthi Nagar, in Tiruppur city. The Tiruppur City Central Police registered a case based on a complaint from K. Nagaraj, brother of the deceased.

During the investigation, the police found that Loganathan was murdered by Muruganandham and Vairaperumal of Tiruchi district due to enmity. The two were arrested on April 8, 2018. The police booked them under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

On Monday, Judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the two to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 4,000 on them. They were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

