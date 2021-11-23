Two sentenced to 10-year imprisonment

A special court in Coimbatore on Tuesday sentenced a man and a woman, who were charged with cheating 99 depositors of over ₹ 1.55 crore through a poultry farm in Erode district in 2012, to 10 years of imprisonment.

Legal sources said Karthika (32) and S. Prabhu (30) were the directors of a country chicken farm named Healthy Poultry Farms India at Nambiyur in Erode district in 2012.

Karthika’s husband G.R. Manikandan, K. Sathish aka Sathishkumar, N. Murugan, M. Ramasamy, R. Jayasamundeswari and S. Rajendran were also working in the company.

The firm had announced two schemes to lure in depositors, following which the farm allegedly cheated 99 depositors of ₹ 1,55,50,000.

Subsequently, the Economic Offences Wing registered a case against the eight persons on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

On Tuesday, judge of the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases A.S. Ravi sentenced Karthika and Prabhu to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and acquitted the six persons who were booked in the case, according to the sources.