Two SDPI workers held in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested two persons who are members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for hurling Molotov cocktails.

According to police, S. Feroz Khan (31) of Anna Nagar West and S. Syed Ibrahim (21) of Pandiyan Nagar, who was also the spokesperson of SDPI in the district, were involved in hurling Molotov cocktail with an intention to cause hurt on the house of a Hindu Munnani functionary, last month.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

