Two schools in Coimbatore receive ‘Perasiriyar K. Anbazhagan Award 2024’

March 03, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:

The Karumbapalayam Government High School and Arasur Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) were awarded the ‘Perasiriyar K. Anbazhagan Award for Best Schools 2024’ on March 2.

The Prof. Anbazhagan awards committee presented the awards for the second time since its inception in 2022. Selected schools will be provided with a need-based fund for development.

Schools eligible for the award, named after former Minister for Higher Education K. P. Anbazhagan, are evaluated based on academic performance, innovative teaching methodologies, extracurricular activities, community engagement, infrastructure development, digitisation and overall student development.

The PUPS schools received an overall score of 80 out of 100 in the elementary school category, with a deduction for lack of digitisation. Meanwhile, the Government school at Karumbapalayam achieved 83 points in the higher secondary school category.

“This is the first time we have won the award. Our students have scored exceptionally in public exams over the last two years and we have ensured that all classrooms are fitted with smartboards. The award is an incentive to perform better in the coming years,” said M. Kala, in charge of the Karumbapalayam school.