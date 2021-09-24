Two schools closed after students test positive

Coimbatore

24 September 2021 00:21 IST

A government school near Pollachi and an aided school in Mettupalayam were closed for disinfection after students tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from Department of School Education said five Class X students – three girls and two boys – and one teacher from the Government High School, Puliampatti, near Pollachi, had tested positive.

Following this, the school was closed for disinfection on Thursday.

All the students and faculty members, who were in contact, would be tested and the school would reopen on Monday, the officials said.

The government-aided Mahajana Higher Secondary School at Mettupalayam was closed on Wednesday for disinfection after three Class XI boys tested positive for COVID-19, the officials said.