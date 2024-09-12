Two schoolboys drown in a farm well in Salem

Two schoolboys reportedly drowned in a farm well at Neyyamalai in Salem district on the evening of Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

P. Kameswaran, 9, and M. Chinnadurai, 9, residents of Neyyamalai near Pethanaickenpalayam, were class IV students of a panchayat middle school in the village.

On Wednesday evening after school, the duo went to a farm well in the locality to take a bath and accidentally drowned.

As the boys had not returned home for hours, their parents searched for them in various parts of the village. Later, locals found their bodies in the farm well.

On being alerted, Yethapur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police have registered a case and are investigating further.

