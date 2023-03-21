ADVERTISEMENT

Two Salem youths get life imprisonment until death for sexually assaulting octogenarian

March 21, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The District Mahila Court, on Tuesday, sentenced two youths to life imprisonment until death for sexually assaulting an octogenarian.

The police said that on October 24, 2021, G. Vellachi (80) of Periyasoragai near Tharamangalam took cattle for grazing in the locality and did not return home. Her family members went in search of Vellachi and found her unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where she told that two youths sexually assaulted her.

The Omalur All Women Police registered a case under Section 376 (d) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested P. Sreenivasan (21) and K. Vignesh (24) of the same village and remanded them in prison. On Tuesday, the Court found the two accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment until death and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000.

