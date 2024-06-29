Two residents of ATR tribal settlement undergo treatment in Coimbatore after consuming liquor

Two persons from a tribal settlement in Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Udumalpet were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday after they developed diarrhoea due to suspected consumption of contaminated liquor, amid rumours circulating since morning that five persons were battling for life after drinking spurious liquor.

The Tiruppur rural police, in a statement, sought to dispel the rumour saying there has been no such occurrence. “False information was being spread,” the statement said, urging the public not to believe in it.

Police sources said there was no trace of methanol in their blood of Mahendran (40) and Ravichandran (55) of Manjanaickanur village, the latter a local BJP functionary, who had consumed liquor on Friday morning. They were admitted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi.

The police, however, said the water sample from a tank owned by the local body that the duo had mixed with the liquor indicated traces of mosquito repellent. The local body is learnt to have used the repellent to contain mosquito menace.

Infection was ruled out for five other villagers: Senthilkumar (30), Ramakrishnan (40), Muthukumar (55), Lakshmanan and Senthilkumar (48) with whom the duo had consumed liquor on Thursday.

Since there was no progress in their health condition at the Pollachi GH, Ravichandran was admitted to Kovai Medical Centre Hospital, and Mahendran was rushed to Ramakrishna Hospital, in Coimbatore.

The were receiving treatment at intensive care units, but were out of danger, police sources said.

While ruling out availability of illicit liquor in the tribal settlement, the Tiruppur rural police, nevertheless, launched a search in the reserve forest areas in Udumalpet sub-division in a combing operation with a large posse of personnel.

Against the backdrop of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the social media was rife with netizens expressing apprehensions that the police was covering up the issue due to pressure from the State Government since the Assembly session is in progress.