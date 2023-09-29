ADVERTISEMENT

Two railway staff placed under suspension for negligence of duty that resulted in the death of a passenger at Salem railway junction

September 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Railway Division Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha has served suspension order on two railway staff for negligence of duty, which resulted in the death of a passenger. The staff are accused of leaving open an emergency door of Vande Bharat Express, through which a passenger fell to death.

On Tuesday evening, when the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express arrived at platform no. 4 of Salem Railway Junction, a passenger fell on the track through an emergency door. Though the passenger, A.S. Paul (70), was provided medical attention, he died.

Salem Railway Division Manager checked the CCTV footage of the train and found that two railway staff had opened the emergency door to move from platform no. 5 to 4. A few minutes after they passed, the passenger fell through the door. The divisional manager identified the staff as pointsmen Thamaraiselvan and Meena. On Thursday, Mr. Sinha served the suspension order on the two and ordered a department-level inquiry against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US