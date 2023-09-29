HamberMenu
Two railway staff placed under suspension for negligence of duty that resulted in the death of a passenger at Salem railway junction

September 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Railway Division Manager Pankaj Kumar Sinha has served suspension order on two railway staff for negligence of duty, which resulted in the death of a passenger. The staff are accused of leaving open an emergency door of Vande Bharat Express, through which a passenger fell to death.

On Tuesday evening, when the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express arrived at platform no. 4 of Salem Railway Junction, a passenger fell on the track through an emergency door. Though the passenger, A.S. Paul (70), was provided medical attention, he died.

Salem Railway Division Manager checked the CCTV footage of the train and found that two railway staff had opened the emergency door to move from platform no. 5 to 4. A few minutes after they passed, the passenger fell through the door. The divisional manager identified the staff as pointsmen Thamaraiselvan and Meena. On Thursday, Mr. Sinha served the suspension order on the two and ordered a department-level inquiry against them.

Salem

