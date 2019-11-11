Two quacks arrested in Pollachi

The Pollachi East police on Saturday arrested two quacks who were offering treatment to gullible patients for several years. They were arrested in a joint drive conducted by officials from the Health Department, the Ayush Department and police.

The team of officials first conducted a surprise check at the clinic run by S.K. Bathra (48) aka Sarveshkumar, a resident of Sethupathi Nagar on Palladam Road, on Nachimuthu Gounder Street at Pollachi on Saturday. The team found that Bathra was not a registered medical practitioner of any form of modern medicine or Ayush systems. He had been offering treatment for piles and other diseases for around 20 years. He also possessed forged certificates, police said.

The team then inspected another clinic run by C.P. Ramachandran (69), a native of Alappuzha residing at Neelakandan Street near Pollachi. The man was allegedly offering treatment for cancer and renal diseases though he was not qualified. Police said that he was treating patients posing as an Ayurveda doctor. Fake certificates were seized from his clinic, police added. The two clinics were sealed by the officials. Both were arrested based on a complaint filed by Baskaran, Ayush Medical Officer at Vellakinar.

The two men were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Three booked for harassing woman

Anamalai police have booked three persons on charges of harassing a woman. Police said that a case was registered against Marimuthu (30) of Kaliappa Gounden Pudur and two of his friends on Saturday based on a complaint filed by a resident of a village near Anamalai.

According to police, the trio allegedly pulled the shawl of the woman when she was standing in front of her house with her father late on Friday. When questioned, the accused beat up the man with an iron rod. Police were on the look out for the three men.