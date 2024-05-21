Two finance company staff held for assault

Two staff of a private finance company were arrested for reportedly assaulting a borrower for failing to repay the loan money here on Tuesday.

Somasundaram of Chinniyampalayam in Kanjikovil, a daily wage earner, had borrowed ₹10,000 from the company in Erode. According to police, since he failed to repay the loan amount, A. Ajithkumar and S. Yuvaraj, allegedly attacked him and verbally abused him with caste slurs. Somasundaram was admitted to a government hospital, where he lodged a complaint with Kanjikovil police. A case was registered against the two under the SC/ST Act and they were lodged in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.