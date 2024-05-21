GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two finance company staff held for assault

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:48 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 07:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two staff of a private finance company were arrested for reportedly assaulting a borrower for failing to repay the loan money here on Tuesday.

Somasundaram of Chinniyampalayam in Kanjikovil, a daily wage earner, had borrowed ₹10,000 from the company in Erode. According to police, since he failed to repay the loan amount, A. Ajithkumar and S. Yuvaraj, allegedly attacked him and verbally abused him with caste slurs. Somasundaram was admitted to a government hospital, where he lodged a complaint with Kanjikovil police. A case was registered against the two under the SC/ST Act and they were lodged in prison.

