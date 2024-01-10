ADVERTISEMENT

Two prisoners who escaped from police in Erode, arrested

January 10, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - ERODE

The prisoners, involved in the robbery of a temple hundial, had escaped from a police team while at a court in Gobichettipalayamm, on January 6

The Hindu Bureau

Two accused persons, who escaped from the police while at the Gobichettipalayam court on January 6, 2024, were arrested by a special police team from Tiruppur district, on Tuesday, January 9.

In a case related to robbing cash from a temple hundial, the Kadathur police had registered a case and arrested P. Ayyappan alias Ajith, 24, his brother P. Sethu, 25, and S. Bharani, 19, all from Tiruppur district. They were lodged at the district jail in Gobichettipalayam. Since they were also involved in a burglary under the Siruvalur police station limits, the police had produced the three before a Judicial Magistrate court in Gobichettipalayam on January 6, and obtained a prisoner transit (PT) warrant. After having lunch at the court premises, the three prisoners went to wash their hands. From here, Ayyappan and Sethu escaped from the four-member police escorting team.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar subsequently transferred the four police personnel who were part of the escort team, to the armed reserve.

Special teams nabbed the two from a hideout at a house under the Perumanallur police station limits in Tiruppur on January 9, and took them to the Gobichettipalayam police station. Later, they were produced at a court and lodged in prison.

