ADVERTISEMENT

Two prison staff placed under suspension in Salem

Published - November 13, 2024 06:48 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two staff members at the district prison in Attur were placed under suspension on Wednesday after a prison inmate was injured in an attack by several other inmates on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate Yogeswaran of Mettur was playing chess with others on Tuesday night when he was attacked by five prisoners. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Government Hospital in Attur, where he was undergoing treatment.

Vinod, Superintendent of Prison, in-charge of Salem Central Prison, conducted an inquiry and found that the incident occurred when Grade I constable Senthil Kumar and Grade II constable Rajavarman were on duty. But, constables failed to perform their duty and ensure the safety of the prisoner. Hence, the two constables were placed under suspension.

Also, the five prisoners involved in the attack were transferred to Salem Central Prison and a complaint was lodged with the Attur police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US