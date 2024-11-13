Two prison staff placed under suspension in Salem

Two staff members at the district prison in Attur were placed under suspension on Wednesday after a prison inmate was injured in an attack by several other inmates on Tuesday.

Inmate Yogeswaran of Mettur was playing chess with others on Tuesday night when he was attacked by five prisoners. He sustained injuries and was admitted to Government Hospital in Attur, where he was undergoing treatment.

Vinod, Superintendent of Prison, in-charge of Salem Central Prison, conducted an inquiry and found that the incident occurred when Grade I constable Senthil Kumar and Grade II constable Rajavarman were on duty. But, constables failed to perform their duty and ensure the safety of the prisoner. Hence, the two constables were placed under suspension.

Also, the five prisoners involved in the attack were transferred to Salem Central Prison and a complaint was lodged with the Attur police.