Two prison officials placed under suspension in Salem

Two officials of the Salem Central Prison, who acted in favour of a rowdy on bail by letting him leave the prison through the canteen, instead of the main gate, and prevented him from being arrested by the Kancheepuram police, were placed under suspension.

Vasanth, 27, of Kancheepuram was arrested in a case in June 2020 and was lodged at the prison. As many as 50 cases of robbery, dacoity and abduction were registered against him in Kancheepuram, Chennai and a few other districts. On June 4, the court granted him bail.

On June 6, he was to be released from the prison and Kancheepuram police were waiting in front of the prison on Yercaud Main Road to arrest him in another case.

They waited from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and later inquired with the prison officials. They were informed that Vasanth was released at 11 a.m. and he left through another gate. Kancheepuram police took up the issue with the Salem City Police.

On Tuesday, Madasamy, Assistant Commissioner (North), held inquiries. Also, prison officials were questioned. It was revealed that wardens Ramesh Kumar, 50, and Boopathi, 45, opened the shutter in the prison canteen and allowed the rowdy to leave the premises.

They acted against the prison rules and also in favour of the rowdy to prevent him from being arrested. Hence, Superintendent of Prison Krishnakumar placed the two wardens under suspension.