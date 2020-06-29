Coimbatore

Two prison inmates test positive

Two inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to prison authorities, 23 prisoners were taken to Puzhal prison near Chennai for writing Class X examinations, which were later cancelled by the State Government. They returned to Coimbatore on June 25.

“When they returned, the prisoners were accommodated in a separate block as a precautionary measure. Their swab samples were collected and two of them -- aged 42 and 38 -- tested positive for the disease,” said G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons,(Coimbatore range).

